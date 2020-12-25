AsiaContainers

ONE clinches charter for six mega containerships

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 25, 2020
Japanese liner Ocean Network Express has signed a letter of intent with Shoei Kisen Kaisha for the charter of six newbuild 24,000 teu ultra large container ships for a period of 15 years.

The newbuildings, which will be the world’s largest containerships, are planned to be built by the consortium of Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United with deliveries scheduled in 2023 and 2024.

“This new class of ships will join our core fleet and forms part of our ongoing strategy to introduce large, modern, and fuel-efficient vessels to further strengthen our fleet competitiveness,” the company said, claiming that the vessels will help bring economies of scale and significantly lower carbon emissions through a state-of-the-art hull design that aims to maximise cargo intake and minimise fuel consumption.

