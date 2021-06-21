One dead and three injured in boiler blast at Bangladesh shipyard

A worker has died and at least three others sustained serious injuries following a boiler explosion at a shipyard in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram in Bangladesh.

The accident took place at an SN Corporation facility around 14.00 hrs local time on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Chakma, 26, cutter man of the yard. He was declared dead at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after he was rushed there on Saturday afternoon.

The injured workers with burns are undergoing treatment at CMCH and are said to be in critical condition.

The boiler exploded while the workers were scrapping a ship using gas, local authorities said.

According to local media reports, some workers at the shipyard claimed the number of deaths and injuries was much higher and that the shipyard authorities had hidden the bodies and injured workers.