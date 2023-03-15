AsiaContainers

ONE orders 10 more boxships

Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) has ordered ten 13,700 teu boxships to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, the company announced today without revealing prices and at which yard.

This new order follows the 10 vessels ordered in May last year. The 10 new vessels will be ready for methanol and ammonia and equipped with a bow shield and other energy saving technologies.

The latest orders look set to take ONE, the seventh largest containerline in the world, past the 2m slot mark.

At around 30%, container shipping’s orderbook-to-fleet ratio is second only to the LNG sector, with an avalanche of newbuilds pouring out from yards in Asia for the coming three years.

