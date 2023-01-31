One out, two in at MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has sold a 20-year-old ship and bought another two vessels.

Together with its joint venture partner, MPCC has agreed to sell the 2,800 teu AS Carinthia ahead of the vessel’s 20-year class renewal for $7.6m. The vessel was acquired in 2017 for $5.2m and has since generated free cash flow from operations of $11.2m.

MPCC also announced today it has acquired the 2010-built, 3,400 teu Rio Centaurus and the 2007-built, 2,800 teu TRF Kaya for a total of $33.9m. Both vessels are scrubber-fitted, and come with existing charters attached.

“MPC Container Ships is in a favourable position given the strong charter backlog and a very healthy balance sheet. Under the current market conditions, we will continue to optimise our fleet through potential vessel sales, accretive acquisitions, or retrofit investments,” said CEO Constantin Baack.