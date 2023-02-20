ONE taps Sony to develop fleet-wide smart container solution

Following Hapag-Lloyd’s decision last year to equip all its containers with tracking devices, Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) has reached out to Sony to create a smart container solution across its global fleet.

“The technology-enabled containers will give ONE greater insights about their container fleet. The data will enable better visibility of the containers, faster and proactive decision making and more, allowing more efficient container movement,” ONE stated in a release today.

Hiroki Tsujii, managing director, product and network at ONE, commented: “From its very inception, ONE is a business that believes in the value of collaboration. Now, together with Sony, we are excited to create the future of container shipping. This is a future where we have access to the insights we need to offer our customers a higher quality of service to forge a new standard of process excellence.”

Fellow THE Alliance member Hapag-Lloyd announced last April it will equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices.