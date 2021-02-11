ONE trials biofuel on Atlantic crossings

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has become the latest line to trial GoodFuels’s biofuel.

The two-month trial was carried out on the power the 4,803 teu MOL Experience . Bunkering was carried out at the port of Rotterdam in November.

During this first trial, the sustainable biofuel was blended with conventional fossil fuels enabling the MOL Experience to make its Atlantic crossings between Europe and the US.

“The success of the trial proves the viability of sustainable biofuels which will help ONE to meet its carbon reduction targets in 2030 and 2050 respectively,” the Japanese liner stated in a release.

The advanced biofuel used in the trial was made from waste oils such as used cooking oil.

ONE aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions – in terms of gram/teu-km – by 25% from our 2018 baseline by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.

Samskip, Boskalis, UECC, Eastern Pacific, Minship, Stena Bulk, Jumbo and Norden are among the other shipping companies to have trialled GoodFuels’ biofuel over the last three years as has car manufacturer Volkswagen on its car carrier Patara.