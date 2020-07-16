One week on from international summit, just 15 countries have fully opened for crew change

More than two months since the International Maritime Organization (IMO) endorsed a 12-step set of protocols to ensure safe crew changes and one week on from the UK-convened international crew change summit there are still just 15 countries that have fully opened to crew movements, according to data amassed by global port agent Inchcape Shipping Services, which has been running a crew change tracker.

The countries to have fully opened to crew change according to ISS are Albania, Benin, Canada, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Liberia, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the UAE.

Additionally, there are more than 60 countries who have opened for crew changes with certain restrictions, subject to screening and approval from authorities.

ISS data sent to Splash today also reveals the nations that have completed the most amount of crew changes over the last 10 weeks. The US tops the list, followed by Spain and the UK.

Commenting on the data, Feizel Mohammed, ISS’s vice president for ship and crew solutions, told Splash: “We have seen over the last month a steady increase in the amount of countries lifting their local restrictions and allowing crew changes. There are promising signs of improvement and crew changes numbers around the Inchcape global network are rapidly growing to pre-Covid levels. However, there is still a huge need for seafarers to be seen as essential workers which in turn will streamline the crew logistics process. As of today there are still limited countries allowing crew changes, even under restricted conditions, which creates bottlenecks in the process.”

ISS’s country list for crew changes is being constantly updated and can be accessed here.