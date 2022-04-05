ONE works with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence solutions

Japanese containerline Ocean Network Express (ONE) is working with Google Cloud and Deloitte to install artificial intelligence (AI) across the carrier’s business.

ONE is establishing an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) that it says will imbue an agile culture across every aspect of its business; pilot and scale AI initiatives; and become a destination for top technology talent.

Chris Lewin, executive director of Deloitte Consulting Southeast Asia, commented: “By automating manual tasks to increase workforce productivity and employee satisfaction, while reducing IT and data management complexity software engineers and data scientists can focus on innovation, ONE can now intensify the development of next-generation, world-class shipping services that bring lasting value to its business.”

In February Splash reported on Google Cloud’s renewed focus on supply chains. New York-listed Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Google Cloud announced a 10-year strategic agreement to to co-develop software and services around supply chain visibility and other business issues.

Dun & Bradstreet has become one of the founding data providers for Google Cloud’s Supply Chain Twin solution, which is underpinned by BigQuery, Google Cloud’s serverless, multicloud data warehouse, and provides supply chain virtualisation for businesses.