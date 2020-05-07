Onex takes two Eastmed VLCCs

UAE-based oil trader and storage specialist Onex has emerged as the taker of two vintage Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) VLCCs.

Broking reports show the 2002-built Grand Lady was taken for $34m and has since been renamed Giessel, while Eastmed’s 2000-built Lucky Trader has also just been taken by Onex for a price in the region of $30m.

Shipbrokers note that Onex waived inspection, seeking prompt delivery in India on this latest deal.

VLCCs are a step up for Dubai-based Onex, whose fleet has tended to focus on aframaxes, suezmaxes, handymaxes and MR product tankers.