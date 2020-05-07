Onex takes two Eastmed VLCCs

Onex takes two Eastmed VLCCs

May 7th, 2020 Europe, Middle East, Tankers 0 comments

UAE-based oil trader and storage specialist Onex has emerged as the taker of two vintage Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) VLCCs.

Broking reports show the 2002-built Grand Lady was taken for $34m and has since been renamed Giessel, while Eastmed’s 2000-built Lucky Trader has also just been taken by Onex for a price in the region of $30m.

Shipbrokers note that Onex waived inspection, seeking prompt delivery in India on this latest deal.

VLCCs are a step up for Dubai-based Onex, whose fleet has tended to focus on aframaxes, suezmaxes, handymaxes and MR product tankers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.