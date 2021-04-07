Online gaming pioneer set to chair Braemar

The business of shipping is regularly likened to a casino, something the board at Braemar ACM may have taken to heart in nominating a new non-executive chairman, Nigel Payne, the former CEO of British online gambling operator Sportingbet. Payne is set to succeed Ron Series at the UK shipbrokering house on May 1.

“I believe there are significant growth opportunities for the group’s specialist and valuable services and I look forward to working with the board and the management team to help Braemar focus and deliver on this exciting new strategy for the benefit of all stakeholders of the group,” Payne said on being appointed.

Payne currently serves as a non-executive chairman of Gateley and a non-executive director of GetBusy.

He will also chair Braemar’s nomination committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Nigel to the board. He is joining Braemar at an exciting time in the development of the group, and I look forward to working with him as we deliver on our new growth strategy centred on shipbroking,” said James Gundy, Braemar’s CEO.