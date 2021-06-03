ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

OOCL Durban takes out two cranes in Kaohsiung

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 3, 2021
0 200 Less than a minute
Taiwan Port Authority

A giant gantry crane collapsed onto another crane today at Taiwan’s largest port as a containership came in too close to a moored, smaller vessel while coming in to dock.

The accident, caught on video, happened at 11.30 am local time at the Port of Kaohsiung.

One person was injured and two people were trapped in the wreckage as the 8,540 teu OOCL Durban, owned by Japan’s Nissen Kaiun, got its entrance to the port wrong, scraping alongside a smaller Yang Ming boxship and knocking over two gantry cranes which in turn sent a number of container stacks on the quayside tumbling. The trapped workers were freed after 75 minutes and were not injured.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 3, 2021
0 200 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button