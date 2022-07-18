OOS and CIMC seal Petrobras flotel deal

Dutch offshore accommodation vessel specialist OOS International and Chinese yard CIMC Raffles have been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for the 2018-built semisub accommodation vessel OOS Tiradentes.

The four-year contract will see the flotel provide safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil from April 2023 and follows on from two long-term contracts previously awarded by the Brazilian state-run oil company.

The OOS Tiradentes has been working for Petrobras since 2018. The semi, which can accommodate 600 people, is managed by Ocean Challenger, an asset management company under CIMC, with technical management from OOS International.