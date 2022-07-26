Operations resume at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland’s marine terminals are open and operating normally. They have resumed operations after several days of disruption by truck drivers protesting AB5, the California law that requires companies that hire independent contractors to reclassify them as employees.

“The Port of Oakland has resumed full operations,” said Executive Director Danny Wan. “We appreciate the independent truck drivers’ use of the designated free speech zones and we thank local law enforcement for their continued assistance.”

The so-called free speech zones were set up on the weekend to accommodate protestors and safely resume operations.

Wan added, “The truckers have been heard and we now urge them to voice their grievances with lawmakers, not the Port of Oakland.” City of Oakland, regional and state law enforcement are continuing to monitor and implement measures to keep traffic flowing.

The port said that last week’s protests prevented the timely flow of international commerce, including medical supplies, agricultural products, auto and technology parts, livestock and manufacturing parts.