Opus Marine taps carbon credits to offset entire fleet CO2 emissions

Crew transfer vessel owner and operator Opus Marine will use carbon credits to offset greenhouse gas emissions of its entire fleet.

The Hamburg-based company, which operates eight CTVs in the offshore wind sector, has entered into an agreement with carbon emission and sustainability advisory Project Net Zero (PNZ) to compensate for its fleet’s emissions from the beginning of January this year.

According to PNZ, the pioneering deal will establish Opus Marine as the shipping industry’s first where carbon offset and emissions reduction strategies combine to achieve a carbon zero fleet.

Bernhard Messer, managing director of Opus, commented: “Being deeply involved in the offshore wind energy, we are proud to be the first shipowner compensating the entire fuel emissions of our fleet. The decarbonization of our fleet, not only gives us an unprecedented position in our market but allows us to support renewable energy projects, including wind.”

Carbon offsets allow for emissions and CO2 output to be balanced with the purchase of an equivalent qualified offset. This means purchasing verified carbon units that are equivalent to the CO2 production from emissions. These units also fund certified projects that generate clean and renewable energy, such as wind farms, solar energy, and reforestation, Geneva-headquartered PNZ explained.