Oregon’s Port of Coos Bay acquires site for new container terminal

The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay on the US Pacific coast has entered into an agreement with Commercial Development Company, Inc. (CDC) to acquire the former Georgia-Pacific mill site near downtown Coos Bay, land that has been unused for two years since the mill closed.

The site offers storage yards, and access to a dock and rail service – the Coos Bay rail line connects with Class 1 rail service in Eugene, less than 200 km away. The port and CDC hope to finalise the sale before the end of the year.

The port plans to rehabilitate the site and create a terminal for the domestic and international movement of goods and commodities.

The site could be ready to move a limited amount of cargo following the conclusion of phase I construction in 2023.

The port said in a statement that it is already working with multiple businesses with an interest in shipping through the Port of Coos Bay to avoid the congestion at other West Coast ports.