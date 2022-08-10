ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Organisational overhaul at COSCO

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 10, 2022
0 456 1 minute read
Cosco

Citing the growing supply chain delays around the world and the need for greater digitalisation, COSCO Shipping Holdings, the Chinese state-run container shipping giant, has unveiled a corporate reorganisation.

In a release to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, COSCO, which runs the world’s fourth largest liner company, said the organisational overhaul would position the company as a “global digital supply chain operation and investment platform” with a core focus on container shipping, ports and logistics.

The corporate reshuffle sees the creation of a new supply chain logistics division as well as a capital operation division.

Comparatively quiet compared to its European peers at the top of the liner leaderboard during the pandemic, sources tell Splash that COSCO is gearing up for a series of new ship orders, which will feature a raft of green technologies and close the gap with France’s CMA CGM in third place in the global carrier rankings.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 10, 2022
0 456 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button