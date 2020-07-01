Orient Express Lines rebrands as Strait Orient Lines

Singapore’s intra-Asia boxship operator Orient Express Lines has rebranded as Straits Orient Lines Singapore (SOL), effective today.

The company said the new name affirms the company’s regional focus as SOL honours the Straits of Singapore and Malacca as their principal channel of trade and defines their focus in their core competency regions of the Bay of Bengal, South East Asia and South Asia corridors.

“Our strategy has always been to focus on depth instead of breadth, and our new name is symbolic of this enduring principle. We will continue to build on our strong regional position by seeking opportunities to connect the Straits with new markets,” said Mahesh Sivaswamy, chairman and CEO of SOL’s parent Transworld Group Singapore.

Headquartered in Singapore, Straits Orient Lines owns a fleet of nine vessels and has routes connecting Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka with ports in India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.