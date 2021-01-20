GasGreater China

Oriental Energy orders VLGC pair at Jiangnan Shipyard

January 20, 2021
Chinese gas trader Oriental Energy has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cu m very large gas carriers.

The LPG dual-fuel vessels will be used to support Oriental Energy’s development of a new plant in Guangdong. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2023.

The order comes after Jiangnan Shipyard delivered two 84,000 cu m VLGCs to Oriental Energy last year.

Oriental Energy currently controls a fleet of 14 VLGCs.

