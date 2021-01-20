Oriental Energy orders VLGC pair at Jiangnan Shipyard

Chinese gas trader Oriental Energy has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cu m very large gas carriers.

The LPG dual-fuel vessels will be used to support Oriental Energy’s development of a new plant in Guangdong. Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2023.

The order comes after Jiangnan Shipyard delivered two 84,000 cu m VLGCs to Oriental Energy last year.

Oriental Energy currently controls a fleet of 14 VLGCs.