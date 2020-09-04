Orion supramax selling spree

Credit Agricole has pushed through the sale of a couple supramaxes from the Orion Bulkers fleet.

This week broker sources tell Splash that the 10-year-old, 57,000 dwt supramax Watford has been sold for just under $9m.

At the end of July a Cosco Dalian-built sister ship was also sold at the behest of the French bank. The Fulham bulk carrier has now been renamed Frosso K.

Both ships had been with Orion for about a year. Hamburg-based Orion Bulkers is controlled by the Reith family with a history dating back to 1931.