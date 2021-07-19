Orix orders ultramax pair at Tsuneishi

Japanese financial services company Orix Corporation has placed an order at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for an ultramax bulk carrier duo scheduled for delivery in 2023. No price has been revealed for this contract.

The 66,000 dwt newbuilds are of the TESS66 Aeroline design by Tsuneishi, developed in compliance with EEDI Phase 3 – a 30% CO2 reduction, which will be applied to new vessels starting from 2025. The new design also delivers wind resistance reduction of around 20% through the streamlines on both the bow and accommodation of the vessel.

“They can be expected to have a lower environmental impact and better fuel efficiency compared to existing vessels,” Orix said.

Orix has been carrying out ship finance on an international scale since the first half of the 1970s. The company currently owns 25 vessels, mainly bulk carriers provided to grain trading houses and power companies worldwide.