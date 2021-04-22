Ørsted and ATP join forces to bid for North Sea energy island

Danish green energy giant Ørsted has teamed up with Denmark’s largest institutional investor ATP to submit a bid in the upcoming tender for the Danish North Sea energy island.

Ørsted said on Thursday that the North Sea energy island will be a cornerstone in harnessing the Danish offshore wind resources, which can make a substantial contribution towards Denmark’s and Europe’s green transitions and create thousands of jobs in Denmark.

The partnership will build on Ørsted’s track record in developing offshore wind projects in close collaboration with contractors in the offshore wind industry.

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted, said: “The North Sea energy island will be absolutely key to the continued build-out of offshore wind in the Danish North Sea. By partnering with ATP to submit a bid for the Danish North Sea energy island, we’re combining Ørsted’s world-leading offshore wind expertise with ATP’s unique track record as one of Europe’s largest institutional investors.”

Bo Foged, CEO of ATP, stated: “The North Sea energy island is a very interesting investment case for ATP, because it can contribute to good and stable pensions and develop Danish industrial positions of strength while also being a decisive lever for the green transition in Denmark. The investment is, of course, not without risk, for which our members must be compensated, but Ørsted and ATP make up a strong partnership with the right complementary capabilities to deliver on this task.”

Ørsted has constructed more than 25 offshore wind farms and 17 offshore transmission systems across the world. ATP has more than 5.3m members with funds totalling DKK960bn ($155bn).