Ørsted and CIP team up for 5.2 GW Danish offshore wind push

Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have joined forces to develop 5.2 GW of offshore wind in Denmark, corresponding to more than double the country’s current installed capacity.

As equal partners, the Danish duo has set out to develop, build and operate two 1.1 GW wind farms in the North Sea and two in the Baltic Sea of 1.5 GW capacity under the open-door scheme – outside the government tender and without support from Danish taxpayers.

Ørsted and CIP said the projects could create a Danish power-to-x stronghold with plans of delivering renewable electricity by 2027 or 2028 if feasible, potentially enabling regional centres for large-scale production of renewable hydrogen or green fuels.

“It’s an obvious and good idea for the most experienced Danish offshore wind developers to join forces to ensure that Denmark’s largest build-out of offshore wind takes place as efficiently as possible and with due respect for the environment and biodiversity in Danish waters. If we succeed in completing the projects, we’ll also ensure the renewable electricity needed to give the Danish Power-to-X industry a much-needed boost,” said Torsten Lodberg Smed, senior partner at CIP.

The partnership is subject to merger clearance, which is expected before the end of 2022.