Ørsted and Eversource propose new offshore wind farm in Rhode Island

Offshore wind developers Ørsted and Eversource have submitted a joint proposal for an 884 MW project in Rhode Island. Dubbed Revolution Wind 2 the project is said to represent more than $2bn in direct economic benefits to Rhode Island’s blue and green economies.

If selected the joint venture partners said they would among other things deliver significant investments in the state’s existing ports, including $35m to realize Quonset Development Corporation’s vision for a regional offshore wind logistics and operations hub at Quonset Point. The project would also enable shipbuilding investments, including the construction of two new crew transfer vessels in Rhode Island on top of the five already being built by Blount Boats and Senesco Marine for the partnership’s first project in Rhode Island.

Ørsted and Eversource are developing the 704 MW Revolution Wind project and are expected to start construction on the project later this year, with the first power set for 2025. The partners said that approving Revolution Wind 2 would help advance the state’s 100% clean energy by 2033 goal, adding that the carbon emissions achieved by the new wind farm would be the equivalent of taking more than 265,000 cars off New England roads.

“We’re answering Rhode Island’s call for more offshore wind energy with a proposal that builds upon the groundwork we’ve laid in the Ocean State with our significant investments in port infrastructure, workforce training and the local supply chain,” said Joe Nolan, chairman, president and CEO of Eversource Energy. “Our latest proposal harnesses the unmatched combination of our onshore, regional transmission expertise together with Ørsted’s considerable offshore capabilities.”