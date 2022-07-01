Ørsted and Eversource team with Boskalis on US offshore wind projects

Ørsted and Eversource, partners in a joint venture for US offshore wind projects, have selected Boskalis to manage transport and installation of three offshore substations and the XXL monopiles for their South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind projects, and to install scour protection for their Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. All of these projects, serving Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

The contracts will support the opening of a new Boskalis office in Providence, Rhode Island, expanding Boskalis’s US footprint. The new office will serve as the company’s renewable energy US business centre and as a central connection point for multiple project teams. The new office continues the trend Ørsted and Eversource have established for attracting global suppliers to set up US facilities to serve their projects.

US vessel operators will play a critical role in the marine transport to and from the installation site, including transporting the first American-made offshore wind substation from where it is being fabricated in Texas.