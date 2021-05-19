Ørsted and partners to bid in Japan’s offshore wind auction

Danish green energy giant Ørsted has partnered with Japan Wind Development (JWD) and Eurus Energy to jointly develop offshore wind projects in the Akita Prefecture.

The three companies have been developing two designated offshore wind sites under Japan’s Offshore Renewable Energy Act of 2018, both of which are located off the coast of Akita: The Noshiro/Mitane/Oga offshore wind farm and the Yurihonjo offshore wind farm.

Both projects are currently progressing with the necessary permitting, and are set for Japan’s upcoming offshore wind auction round.

The Noshiro and Yurihonjo offshore wind sites have been matured by JWD since 2017, conducting site investigations including wind measurements, seabed surveys, and environmental impact assessments. The wind turbines for both wind farms will be installed on bottom-fixed foundations.

Japan has outlined up to 45 GW offshore wind ambition by 2040 and plans to execute offshore wind auctions every year. Japan’s west coast is expected to host up to 5 GW offshore wind by 2030, and 9 GW by 2040.

The grid capacity is 415 MW for Noshiro City, Mitane Town, and Oga City, and 730 MW for Yurihonjo City.