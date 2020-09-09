EuropeOffshore

Ørsted appoints new CEO

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 10, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute
Ørsted

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has appointed Mads Nipper as its new CEO and group president from January 1, 2021.

Nipper joins from pump manufacturer Grundfos, where he was president and CEO, and will replace Henrik Poulsen who resigned in June with a view to stepping down by January 2021.

Thomas Thune Andersen, chairman of Ørsted, said: “On behalf of the Board, I’m very pleased to announce Mads Nipper as Ørsted’s next CEO. Anchored in a clear sustainability vision, Mads has led a highly successful transformation of Grundfos over the past six years that has reinforced the company’s position in an increasingly competitive market, while also strengthening financial performance. With his deep commitment to sustainability and the green agenda, his strong personal leadership, extensive CEO experience, and his distinguished track record in leading global companies, the Board is confident that Mads Nipper is the right person to lead Ørsted in the next phase of our exciting journey.”

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close