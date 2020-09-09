Ørsted appoints new CEO

Danish renewable energy company Ørsted has appointed Mads Nipper as its new CEO and group president from January 1, 2021.

Nipper joins from pump manufacturer Grundfos, where he was president and CEO, and will replace Henrik Poulsen who resigned in June with a view to stepping down by January 2021.

Thomas Thune Andersen, chairman of Ørsted, said: “On behalf of the Board, I’m very pleased to announce Mads Nipper as Ørsted’s next CEO. Anchored in a clear sustainability vision, Mads has led a highly successful transformation of Grundfos over the past six years that has reinforced the company’s position in an increasingly competitive market, while also strengthening financial performance. With his deep commitment to sustainability and the green agenda, his strong personal leadership, extensive CEO experience, and his distinguished track record in leading global companies, the Board is confident that Mads Nipper is the right person to lead Ørsted in the next phase of our exciting journey.”