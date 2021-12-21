Ørsted awarded 846 MW Skipjack Wind 2 offshore wind contract in Maryland

Ørsted put in the winning bid to develop the Skipjack Wind 2 Offshore Wind Farm, an 846MW project off the coast of Maryland on the US east coast. The company is already developing Skipjack Wind 1, a 120MW project; it will now build the two wind farms through a single project, with expected commissioning in 2026.

With Skipjack Wind 2, Ørsted is bringing a commitment from Hellenic Cables to locate the US’s first fully integrated subsea array cable manufacturing facility in Maryland. Ørsted will also facilitate the construction of an offshore wind tower manufacturing facility in Maryland, which will be able to produce 100 wind turbine towers annually.

Martin Neubert, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer at Ørsted, said: “By adding this value-creating project to our portfolio, Ørsted has been awarded a total of 4.5 GW of offshore wind capacity in 2021, thereby growing our firm offshore wind capacity world-wide to almost 20 GW.”