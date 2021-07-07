AmericasOffshoreRenewables

Ørsted bids for more US offshore wind

Ørsted

Ørsted is looking to expand its footprint in the US with a new bid to develop a second offshore wind farm in the state of Maryland.

The Danish green energy giant has submitted a bid to the Maryland Public Service Commission to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW. 

Ørsted is currently developing Skipjack Wind 1, a 120 MW project off the Maryland-Delaware coast that is scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. Skipjack Wind 1 will generate enough clean energy to power 40,000 homes in the region, while the new project would power over 250,000 Delmarva homes.

Ørsted operates 28 offshore wind farms globally, including America’s first offshore wind farm, the Block Island wind farm. With Skipjack Wind 2, Ørsted said it is looking to support Maryland achieve ambitious renewable energy targets of 50% renewable energy sources by 2030.

The company also recently won a bid to build the 1.15 GW Ocean Wind 2 offshore wind energy project in New Jersey, adding to its 1.05 GW project in the state, awarded in 2019.

