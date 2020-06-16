Home Sector Operations Orsted CEO steps down June 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Danish green energy major Orsted has announced that Henrik Poulsen has resigned as CEO, effective from January 31 at the latest, after eight years in the role.

The board of the company has initiated a process to find the replacement and Poulsen will be nominated for the company’s board of directors at the next annual general meeting in March 2021.

In the past few years, Poulsen has led the Orsted’s transformation from a company predominantly based on fossil fuels into a global leader in green energy.

“We’re now at a point where the transformation is completed, and we’ve built a strong platform for global growth. I’ve concluded that it’s the right time for me to step down and free up time to pursue other challenges. It’s been difficult to reach this conclusion, but it’s nonetheless the right decision,” Poulsen said.