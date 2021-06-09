EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Ørsted forms Norwegian offshore wind partnership with Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Denmark’s Ørsted has joined forces with Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco to develop offshore wind in Norway and to compete in Norway’s upcoming application round for offshore wind areas.

The partners said Wednesday they will aim to deliver both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind power, while developing the supply chain to expand Norway’s position within floating offshore wind, specifically on the Utsira Nord site.

Ørsted, Hafslund Eco and Fred Olsen Renewables will be equal partners in bidding for licenses in both areas appointed by the Norwegian government, Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II.

Martin Neubert, chief commercial officer and deputy group CEO at Ørsted, said: “This partnership is an important step for Ørsted, as we expand our footprint in the Nordics. At the same time, we have made the strategic choice to drive the commercialisation of floating offshore wind to unlock the massive potential of the technology around the world where Norway can become a key market in Europe.”

In November last year, Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco established a 50/50 joint venture for the development of offshore wind and transmission concepts.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button