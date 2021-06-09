Ørsted forms Norwegian offshore wind partnership with Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco

Denmark’s Ørsted has joined forces with Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco to develop offshore wind in Norway and to compete in Norway’s upcoming application round for offshore wind areas.

The partners said Wednesday they will aim to deliver both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind power, while developing the supply chain to expand Norway’s position within floating offshore wind, specifically on the Utsira Nord site.

Ørsted, Hafslund Eco and Fred Olsen Renewables will be equal partners in bidding for licenses in both areas appointed by the Norwegian government, Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II.

Martin Neubert, chief commercial officer and deputy group CEO at Ørsted, said: “This partnership is an important step for Ørsted, as we expand our footprint in the Nordics. At the same time, we have made the strategic choice to drive the commercialisation of floating offshore wind to unlock the massive potential of the technology around the world where Norway can become a key market in Europe.”

In November last year, Fred Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco established a 50/50 joint venture for the development of offshore wind and transmission concepts.