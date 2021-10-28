EuropeOperationsRenewables

Ørsted investigates turbine fire at Dutch offshore wind farm

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 28, 2021
Ørsted

Danish utility Ørsted is looking into an incident involving one of the malfunctioned turbines at the Borssele 1 & 2 wind farm, 22 km off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland.

The malfunction, which subsequently led to a fire in the unit’s nacelle, took place while no employees were present at the site. No one was injured, the operator said.

The turbine was delivered by Siemens Gamesa and the manufacturer is looking into the cause of the failure in close cooperation with Ørsted and also which parts of the damaged unit can be reused.

Currently, the largest operational offshore wind farm in the Netherlands with a capacity of 752 MW, features 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines. The remaining 93 turbines are operating within parameters and the wind farm will continue to run, except for the damaged turbine and two other units directly connected to it.

