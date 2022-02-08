Ørsted investigating offshore wind opportunities across the US

Mads Nipper, CEO of Danish multinational power company Ørsted, said this week that the company is exploring opportunities to expand in the US with offshore wind farms on all of the country’s coasts. “We are not only focused on the Northeast coast,” he said, as the company looks to bid in the February 23 auction for six lease areas in the New York Bight.

Nipper noted that, if the prices in that auction are steep, Ørsted will withdraw from bidding, although it does hope to win a lease area. “We don’t want to pay any price to get more gigawatts,” he said.

The company will also “certainly be investigating” options in coming lease sales for sites off the shores of the Carolinas, California and the Gulf Coast. It has been in talks with state leaders in North Carolina, Louisiana and California.