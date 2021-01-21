Orsted presses ahead with H2RES renewable hydrogen project

Danish renewable energy firm Orsted has decided to take final investment decision on the H2RES renewable hydrogen demonstration project at Avedore Holme in Copenhagen, Denmark.

H2RES will use offshore wind energy to produce renewable hydrogen, and the project will have a capacity of 2 mw. The facility will produce up to around 1,000 kg of renewable hydrogen daily, which will be used to fuel road transport in Greater Copenhagen and on Zealand. The project is expected to produce its first hydrogen in late 2021.

“We see renewable hydrogen and other sustainable fuels as cornerstones in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, and H2RES will contribute with key learnings to turn Europe’s ambitious build-out targets for renewable hydrogen into a new industrial success story. With the right framework in place that incentivises the shift away from fossil fuels, renewable hydrogen can decarbonise transport and heavy industry, which is paramount to creating a world that runs entirely on green energy,” said Martin Neubert, executive vice president and CEO of Orsted Offshore.

In the meantime, Orsted has signed a contract with Everfuel for the offtake and distribution of green hydrogen produced at the H2RES project.

Orsted has over the past 18 months partnered with different consortia in seven renewable hydrogen projects in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.