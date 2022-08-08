Ørsted strengthens offshore wind ties in Vietnam

Danish utility Ørsted and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) have joined forces on offshore wind projects in Vietnam and globally.

The collaboration will aim to deliver offshore substations for Ørsted and T&T’s proposed multi-gigawatt pipeline of offshore wind projects to supply energy to Vietnam and also has an export angle to support Ørsted’s global pipeline of offshore wind projects.

Together, Ørsted and T&T Group are working with a large number of local partners and suppliers to deliver Vietnam’s first flagship offshore wind projects, targeting one project in the central south and one in the north by 2030.

With more than 3,200 km of coastline and high consistent wind speeds, Vietnam has some of the best conditions for developing offshore wind in Asia. The World Bank Group estimates Vietnam’s offshore wind potential to be up to 500 GW.

“Ørsted is ready to support Vietnam to unleash its full offshore wind potential. Vietnam has some of the best conditions in Asia for offshore wind power, many outstanding engineering companies and a highly skilled workforce. Today’s inaugural agreement between Ørsted and PTSC M&C demonstrates another step forward in our ambitions to collaborate closely with local suppliers to kick-start Vietnam’s new offshore wind industry,” said Sebastian Hald Buhl, country manager of Ørsted Vietnam.