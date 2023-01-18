Ørsted takes full control of New Jersey offshore wind project

Ørsted has acquired full ownership of the 1.1 GW offshore wind project Ocean Wind 1 off the coast of southern New Jersey in the US.

The Danish utility has snapped up the remaining 25% stake from Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PSEG) 25% equity stake for an undisclosed sum.

“As Ocean Wind 1 has evaluated the optimal way to move forward, it’s become clear that it’s best for the project for PSEG to step aside and allow for a better positioned investor to join the project, so that it can proceed with an optimised tax structure. While this was a difficult decision, it was driven by the best interests of the project and New Jersey’s offshore wind goals,” said Lathrop Craig, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at PSEG.

Ørsted operates the first US offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island and holds the top position in the country with 5 GW in development. The transaction should close in the first half of 2023. The first power from Ocean Wind 1 is scheduled for the end of 2024, and full commissioning is expected in 2025.