Ørsted taps Seaway 7 and Cadeler for German offshore wind projects

Oslo-listed offshore wind service specialists Seaway 7 and Cadeler have been selected by Denmark’s renewable energy giant Ørsted as preferred contractors for the transport and installation of wind turbine generators as part of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms in the German North Sea.

The projects will utilise Seaway 7’s jackup installation vessel VIND 1, and Cadeler’s installation vessel Wind Osprey , with an upgraded main crane. Cadeler said its contract covers the transport and installation of a minimum of 48 x 11 MW turbines, while Seaway 7 has not disclosed any details about its award.

The contract awards are subject to EU tendering procedures, and Ørsted’s final investment decision to proceed with the projects. Upon completion, the combined capacity of the wind farm at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be more than 1 GW. The projects are expected to be fully commissioned in 2024 and 2025 respectively.