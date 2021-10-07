Ørsted to build facility in Maryland to support Skipjack Wind 1 project

Ørsted announced on Wednesday that it will build an emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in West Ocean City, Maryland. The $20m facility will service Skipjack Wind 1, a 120 MW offshore wind energy project about 19 miles off the coast that is expected to go live in the second half of 2026.

The site will include berths for up to three zero-emission crew-transfer vessels, a warehouse and the company’s area office. It will be the base for members of the project team, including wind turbine maintenance technicians, engineers and operations staff.

Locating the new facility in Ocean City is part of the commitment Ørsted made to the State of Maryland when it was awarded the project in 2017.