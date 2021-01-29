Ørsted to reorganise business structure

Danish green energy firm Ørsted has announced a decision to change its organisational structure to further strengthen its growth in offshore wind.

Under the reorganisation plan, the current corporate structure with three business units, offshore, onshore, and markets & bioenergy, will be replaced by a primarily functional structure comprising commercial and EPC & operations while the onshore business will continue to be organised in one business unit, onshore.

The commercial area will bring together commercially focused functions from the current offshore and markets & bioenergy organisations, including hydrogen, and the EPC & operations area will bring together the EPC, offshore operations, and bioenergy organisations from the current offshore and markets & bioenergy organisations.

“Ørsted is strongly positioned to tap into the future growth potential in the global renewables markets. With the new organisation we’re implementing now, we want to establish an even stronger customer and market focus, further strengthen the focus on EPC and operations, and support the scaling of our organisation as we continue our strong growth trajectory in the years to come,” said Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted.