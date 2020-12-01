Ørsted wins court battle over company name

Renewables energy giant Ørsted has announced that the Danish Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the company in the case concerning its right to use the Ørsted name.

The action was brought by seven bearers of the Ørsted name, after the Danish firm changed its name from Dong Energy to Ørsted in 2017 as part of its transition from oil and gas to offshore wind energy.

The Supreme Court upheld Ørsted’s claim that it has the right to use the Ørsted name and the case has been brought to a final close.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO of Ørsted, said: “We’re very pleased that the Danish Supreme Court has ruled in favour of our right to use the name Ørsted, and that this case has now been brought to an end. We changed our name to Ørsted in 2017 as a tribute to Hans Christian Ørsted, one of the greatest Danish scientists of all time. He discovered electromagnetism 200 years ago, thereby laying the foundation for the way we produce electricity today. Therefore, we believe that Ørsted is the right name for our company, and we’re pleased that the Danish Supreme Court has upheld our right to use the name.”