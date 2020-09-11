AsiaEuropeFinance and InsuranceOffshore

Oslo Børs finally set to delist Emas Offshore

Grant Rowles September 11, 2020
Norway’s Oslo Børs is finally set to delist Ezra Holdings group company Emas Offshore, having first moved to delist the company in September 2018.

Oslo Børs says that Emas Offshore, currently under judicial management, has been repeatedly violating the rules on financial reporting. Despite multiple attempts to delist it for various reasons including not paying fees to the exchange, Emas Offshore had been given a lifeline after appealing.

Finansdepartementet has handled the appeal and resolved to delist Emas Offshore on September 21, with the last listing date set for September 18.

