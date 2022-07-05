OSM Maritime acquires New Zealand’s Kingston Offshore Services

Norwegian shipmanager and services provider OSM Maritime has signed an agreement for the acquisition of New Zealand’s oil and gas and offshore marine service company Kingston Offshore Services for an undisclosed sum.

The addition of the New Plymouth-based firm with operations near New Zealand’s oil and gas hub, Port Taranaki, is expected to further strengthen OSM’s current operations and services in Oceania and make the company a preferred and natural partner for international firms operating in the region.

“This acquisition enables OSM to offer our existing customers an entry avenue into the New Zealand markets. We have had excellent, professional, and fruitful cooperation with the Kingston Offshore staff leading up to this acquisition. Our company values, beliefs, and cultures match well,” said Finn-Amund Norbye, chief executive of OSM.

Kingston Offshore Services’ founder, Kurt Aldam, will become part of OSM, in the organisation that will be headed by OSM’s Oceania head, Casey Munyard.

“Our commitment to our clients is always number one, and we believe joining the OSM group will only strengthen that commitment. The alignment of our company philosophies was critical in this transaction, and we believe we have ensured a successful venture for both parties, clients, and our team,” noted Aldam.