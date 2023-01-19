OSM Maritime and Thome to merge

OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group have agreed to a merger which will create a shipmanagement powerhouse called OSM Thome.

The two parties, both of Norwegian heritage, have been negotiating the merger for many months, the latest in a stream of consolidation moves seen within the shipmanagement sector.

The deal will catapult the merged entity high up the ranks in global shipmanagement. The two companies manage around 1,000 ships in various segments and have a combined workforce of 32,000. OSM Thome will be based in Arendal, Norway, with technical management hubs maintained in Singapore and Europe.

Thome turns 60 this year. It is the first independent shipmanager to set up shop in Singapore, run by Norwegians Olav Eek Thorstensen and his son Claes Eek, with Olav Nortun serving as CEO.

Established in 1989, OSM Maritime is the largest shipmanager in Norway. Its last sizeable acquisition was three years ago, when it bought SeaTeam Management from Frontline and Golden Ocean.

Completion of the merger is conditional upon approval from competition authorities and anticipated during the first quarter of 2023. OSM Maritime’s CEO Finn Amund Norbye (pictured) will assume the role as CEO for the merged OSM Thome, while Nortun, will take up the position of COO for the consolidated shipmanagement activities. OSM founder Bjørn Tore Larsen will become chairman of the new board and Claes Eek Thorstensen will be the vice chairman.

“Size and scale is increasingly important for shipmanagement companies,” Norbye told Splash today, adding: “Further consolidation is expected and we will play a role.”