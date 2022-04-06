OSM partners with Ocean Technologies Group

Shipmanager OSM Maritime Group has entered into a strategic partnership with Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) to implement OTG’s full suite of software solutions serving its fleet, crew and learning management requirements.

For years, OSM’s in-house crewing software, eCrew, has been considered one of the industry’s leading crewing software platforms. However, OSM said that with recent developments in the market, the speed of change in digitisation and a growing trend for more integrated solutions, a change in IT strategy was needed.

The partnership will see OTG’s software solutions fully integrated to serve OSM’s entire operations. In return, OSM will bring industry knowledge and experience that should help to enhance and improve OTG’s solutions even further.

“We believe this will put us at the forefront of the industry. With this change, OSM will be able to focus on our core, which is technical and crew management and thereby improve our customer and vessel performance. Furthermore, it is an investment in our people at sea and ashore which will provide them with much smarter and more efficient tools to help them in their day-to-day work. Finally, it will help us achieve more transparent operations through better leveraging of data” stated OSM’s CEO Finn Amund Norbye.

OSM said that this shift in strategy means the company will greatly simplify its IT setup by reducing the number of software systems, with the biggest transition being replacing its in-house crewing system with the COMPAS SaaS crew management system. OSM’s PMS system, TM Master, will continue to be the fleet management solution to service their technical operations, Ocean Learning Platform will be implemented to power the group’s learning and assessment needs giving OSM access to OTG’s Seagull, Videotel, Marlins and MTS training brands.

“Forward-thinking shipmanagers are looking to leverage the best available technologies that will enable their seafarers and shore-based personnel,” added Manish Singh chief executive of OTG.