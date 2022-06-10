OSM seals Equinor FSU deal

Norway’s OSM Offshore has been awarded a large offshore contract by Equinor for the overall upgrade modifications of the Heidrun B floating storage unit (FSU).

OSM Offshore has been chosen for the operation and maintenance of the Equinor-owned unit and will also act as technical authority to ensure the unit’s technical integrity.

In addition, OSM Offshore will carry out extensive upgrade modifications of the vessel while operating offshore and has teamed up with Odfjell Technology for the management and completion of the project, managed from the OSM head office in Arendal.

The 2015-built vessel is operating at the Heidrun field at the Halten bank off the coast of mid-Norway. The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Heidrun has been producing oil and gas since October 1995 from a floating tension leg platform with a concrete hull. The north flank of Heidrun was brought on stream in August 2000. Gas from Heidrun is piped to Tjeldbergodden in mid-Norway and provides the feedstock for Equinor’s methanol plant. The field has also been linked to Åsgard Transport since 2001. Heidrun gas is piped through this trunkline to Kårstø north of Stavanger and on to Dornum, Germany.