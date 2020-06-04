OSM takes on management of Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi fleet

Norway’s OSM Maritime (OSM) has reached an agreement to take over the management responsibility for 37 vessels currently operated by Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS).

The deal sees KGJS Fleet Management operations in Bergen, Singapore and Manila become part of OSM, including 30 staff working in Bergen under new entity OSM Bergen and around 1,300 seafarers.

Tommy Olofsen, executive chair of OSM, commented: “We’re both proud and respectful of the trust KGJS is showing us through the agreement we’ve now entered into. This is a quality shipping company with highly competent and experienced employees and first-class vessels.”

“Our initial ambition is that both employees and our customers should experience business as usual. Over time we aim to provide even better services through close interaction between our customers and our combined knowledgeable and experienced staff and crew, because as we say in OSM, it’s all about people,” added Bjoern Sprotte, CEO of OSM.

