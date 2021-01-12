EuropeOffshore

Østensjø seals new contract for accommodation vessel

January 12, 2021
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Østensjø Rederi has been awarded a new contract for its accomodation vessel Edda Fides from an unnamed client.

The contract will commence this month for a period of a minimum of 45 days with options for another 45 days.

In the meantime, Østensjø group has bought out all external investors in its Edda Accomodation subsidiary and taken over 100% ownership of Edda Fides.

“I am pleased that we are able to agree on constructive solutions and reach an agreement together with our lenders in today’s challenging market,” said Edda Accommodation CEO Kenneth Walland.

