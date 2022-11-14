Østensjø Rederi adds two subsea vessels to fleet

Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi has expanded its fleet with two subsea construction vessels.

The Haugesund-based company has together with an undisclosed strategic partner, industry sources suggest is the Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen, taken delivery of the 2021-built Edda Sphynx and Edda Savanah.

The 97 m long ships are expected to be ready to enter both the offshore oil and gas and renewable markets by the end of the year or early next year.

“They fit very well into our fleet, and we believe the timing is right for adding these subsea vessels to the market. The market has already shown good interest in them, and we are confident that they will be employed,” said Kristian Helland Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi.

Edda Sphynx has gone through various modifications in Singapore and is currently sailing toward Norway where she will undergo further modifications and upgrades including the installation of a helideck. Edda Savanah, currently in dry-dock in Singapore will undergo the same procedure as her sister vessel, the company said.

The vessels will bolster Østensjø fleet to 10 offshore construction, supply, and multipurpose units, in addition to one flotel and several tugboats. Both ships are registered in the Norwegian International Ship Register (NIS) and will together employ around 80 people onboard.