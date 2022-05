Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi has secured a new contract from DeepOcean for the 2016-built offshore construction vessel Edda Freya.

The new contract will commence on January 1, 2023, for a 2-year charter with options for further extensions.

The hybrid-powered Edda Freya has been on contract with DeepOcean since delivery and is one of three Østensjø Rederi vessels in employment by the Norwegian subsea services player.