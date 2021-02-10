Østensjø Rederi awarded long-term contracts with DeepOcean and Fugro

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Østensjø Rederi has secured new contracts construction support vessels Edda Fauna, Edda Flora and Edda Sun.

Edda Fauna and Edda Flora will be delivered to DeepOcean, with new fully integrated hybrid battery systems installed, while a contract extension has been agreed with Fugro for Edda Sun.

The new contracts with DeepOcean will commence in the first quarter of 2021 and will secure firm utilisation until the end 2022, while the extension with Fugro will confirm utilisation through to the last quarter of this year.

Kenneth Wallem, CEO of Østensjø Rederi, commented: “We are very satisfied with being awarded the new contracts and we look forward to continue delivering safe and efficient operation for our trusted clients.

“Just as we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and expected to have a positive summer market, COVID-19 hit us, turning our lives upside down. I am however proud of the fact that we have been able to work our way through a very difficult time without any temporary- or permanent layoffs of personnel. COVID-19 is still very much part of our everyday life and continues to challenge Østensjø and other maritime service providers, but we are prepared to meet challenges head-on and continue to create business for our company.”

Østensjø currently has its entire fleet of 31 vessels in operation.