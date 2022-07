Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi has secured a new contract from fellow subsea services player DeepOcean for its two multipurpose offshore support vessels Edda Flora and Edda Fauna.

The new deal will see DeepOcean extend both charters and engage the vessels out 2023.

Edda Flora and Edda Fauna have been on contract to DeepOcean since the vessels were delivered in 2008.

In May, the companies also agreed to extend the contract for the 2016-built offshore construction vessel Edda Freya.